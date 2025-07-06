Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies after being hit in head during fight on CTA platform in the Loop

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
/ CBS Chicago

A man is dead after a fight on a CTA platform in the Loop Saturday night.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the Clark and Lake stop in the 100 block of West Lake Street.

Chicago police said a 56-year-old man got into a fight with another man when he was hit in the head. He was found unresponsive by first responders.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It's unclear what led up to the fight.

Police said they do have someone in custody. Charges are pending as of Sunday.

Area 3 detectives are investigating. 

