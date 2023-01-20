Man, 19, dies after being shot on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 19-year-old man is shot and killed on the city's South Side Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the 7300 block of South Wabash Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood around 4:42 a.m.

Police say the victim was outside when he heard shots and felt pain.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was later pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

No arrests were made.