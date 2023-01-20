Watch CBS News
Local News

Man, 19, dies after being shot on South Side

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 19-year-old man is shot and killed on the city's South Side Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the 7300 block of South Wabash Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood around 4:42 a.m.

Police say the victim was outside when he heard shots and felt pain.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was later pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

No arrests were made. 

First published on January 20, 2023 / 9:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.