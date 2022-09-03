Watch CBS News
Man dies after being found shot in Old Town

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot in the Old Town neighborhood Saturday just after midnight.

Police said around 12:04 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call, in the 1300 block of North Hudson, and discovered the 31-year-old victim on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was taken by Chicago Fire Department to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating. 

September 3, 2022

