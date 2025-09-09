Man dies after being beaten in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood

A 70-year-old man has died after he was pushed to the ground and beaten by someone at a Chicago Transit Authority bus stop on the city's South Side.

The attack happened at 9:15 p.m. in a bus shelter on Halsted Street at 95th Street in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

Police found the man on the ground with trauma to the head. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

At the scene, shattered glass was spotted on the ground, along with what appeared to be a baseball hat.

Police said whoever attacked the man got away. Calumet Area detectives were investigating.