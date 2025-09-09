Watch CBS News
Crime

Man dies after being beaten in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

Man, 70, killed at bus stop on Chicago's South Side
Man, 70, killed at bus stop on Chicago's South Side 00:24

A 70-year-old man has died after he was pushed to the ground and beaten by someone at a Chicago Transit Authority bus stop on the city's South Side.

The attack happened at 9:15 p.m. in a bus shelter on Halsted Street at 95th Street in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

Police found the man on the ground with trauma to the head. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

At the scene, shattered glass was spotted on the ground, along with what appeared to be a baseball hat.

Police said whoever attacked the man got away. Calumet Area detectives were investigating.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue