Officials have ruled suicide as the manner for a man's of death in one of shootings on Chicago's North Side last week in one night last week.

Police believe all the shootings were connected.

Police said Emanuel Jeremiah Morales, 19, of Skokie, died of a gunshot wound to the head in a suicide. He was found in the stairwell of the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line stop at Morse Avenue around 1 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.

Police have not gotten into further specifics, but did say Morales' self-inflicted gun death was connected to an earlier shooting on the bike path near Belmont Harbor just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Chicago police said a 35-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his head near the bike path about a block north of Belmont Avenue. Before he was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the victim told police the shooter also stole his scooter.

Forty-five minutes later, police were called to Rogers Park for another shooting. They found a 24-year-old woman on the ground with a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of West Chase Avenue.

The victim, Bintou Salami, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to unconfirmed police dispatch reports, the shooter matched the description of the suspect from the first shooting.

Salami's coworkers believe she was just yards from her home when she was shot and killed after her shift at Misercordia, a nonprofit that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, where she worked every day with seven of their residents with special needs.

After Morales' body was found following the two earlier shootings, a weapon was recovered, police said.

Belmont Area detectives were investigating.

The video above is from a previous report.