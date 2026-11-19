Police are investigating three shootings, two fatal, that were reported overnight on Chicago's North Side.

The first shooting was reported on the bike path near Belmont Harbor just after 10:30 p.m.

Chicago police said a 35-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his head near the bike path along the lakefront in the 3300 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

Video from the scene shows two bikes left behind near the bike path. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.

2 deadly shootings reported in Rogers Park

Police said officers responded to a call for a person shot around 11:15 p.m. and found a 24-year-old woman on the ground with a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of West Chase Street.

Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Less than two hours later, just after 1 a.m., a CTA employee called police after finding a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the stairwell of the Morse CTA Red Line stop.

The man was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not confirmed if the shootings are connected.

Area Three Detectives are investigating both shootings.