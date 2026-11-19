A man was critically injured in a shooting on the lakefront path near Chicago's Belmont Harbor on Wednesday night.

Chicago police said a 35-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his head near the bike path in the 3300 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive just after 10:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

Video from the scene shows two bikes left behind near the bike path. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.