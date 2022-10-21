Watch CBS News
Man dead, woman wounded after being shot in parked vehicle in South Shore

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) –- A man is killed, and a woman is wounded following a shooting in South Shore Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the 2500 block of East 79th Street around 1:17 a.m.

Police said both victims were sitting in a parked vehicle when shots were fired.  

A 28-year-old man was driven to South Shore Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back and was pronounced dead.

A 30-year-old woman drove to South Shore Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 8:44 AM

