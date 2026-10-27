Man dies after shooting involving FBI agent in Pilsen

A man has died after a shooting involving an FBI agent on Chicago's Near West Side on Monday.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of South Union Avenue in the Pilsen neighborhood, underneath the Dan Ryan during rush hour.

The shooting led to a massive law enforcement response Monday evening. Neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, the person shot has died. Their identity has not been released.

The FBI confirmed their agent was involved in the shooting, but it is not clear what led up to the shooting.

The FBI is leading the investigation.