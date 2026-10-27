Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies after shooting involving FBI agent in Pilsen

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman,
Jermont Terry
Jermont Terry
Reporter
Jermont Terry joined the CBS 2 team in October 2019. He's born and raised on Chicago's South Side. He's happy to return home to report on his community after 18 years of uncovering stories across the country.
Read Full Bio
Jermont Terry

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A man has died after a shooting involving an FBI agent on Chicago's Near West Side on Monday. 

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of South Union Avenue in the Pilsen neighborhood, underneath the Dan Ryan during rush hour.

The shooting led to a massive law enforcement response Monday evening. Neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots.     

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, the person shot has died. Their identity has not been released.   

The FBI confirmed their agent was involved in the shooting, but it is not clear what led up to the shooting. 

The FBI is leading the investigation.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue