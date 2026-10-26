Investigation underway into shooting involving federal agents in Pilsen

An investigation is underway into a shooting involving federal agents in the Pilsen neighborhood Monday evening.

Chicago Police Department said officers responded to a shooting involving the agents in the 1700 block of South Union. They said their Investigative Response Team arrived to document the incident.

CBS News Skywatch was over the scene, where officers were surrounding an electric or motorized bike in the street.

Chicago fire officials confirmed that one person was shot. The condition of the person and what led up to the shooting were not released.

Nearby streets and the 18th Street exit are closed off going southbound, causing a major traffic jam on the Kennedy Expressway.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.