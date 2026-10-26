Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway into shooting involving federal agents in Pilsen

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle,
Jermont Terry
Jermont Terry
Reporter
Jermont Terry joined the CBS 2 team in October 2019. He's born and raised on Chicago's South Side. He's happy to return home to report on his community after 18 years of uncovering stories across the country.
Read Full Bio
Jermont Terry

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

An investigation is underway into a shooting involving federal agents in the Pilsen neighborhood Monday evening.

Chicago Police Department said officers responded to a shooting involving the agents in the 1700 block of South Union. They said their Investigative Response Team arrived to document the incident.

CBS News Skywatch was over the scene, where officers were surrounding an electric or motorized bike in the street.

Chicago fire officials confirmed that one person was shot. The condition of the person and what led up to the shooting were not released.

Nearby streets and the 18th Street exit are closed off going southbound, causing a major traffic jam on the Kennedy Expressway.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue