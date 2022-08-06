1 man dead, another wounded after shooting at Loop parking lot
CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead, and another is wounded following a shooting in the Loop Saturday morning.
The shooting happened in the 400 block of South Clark Street around 3:20 a.m.
Police said two men, 29, and 23, were standing in a parking lot when someone in a black sedan fired shots.
The 29-year-old victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead.
The 23-year-old victim was also taken to Northwestern with gunshot wounds to the right leg and arm.
No one is in custody.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
