1 man dead, another wounded after shooting at Loop parking lot

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead, and another is wounded following a shooting in the Loop Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of South Clark Street around 3:20 a.m.

Police said two men, 29, and 23, were standing in a parking lot when someone in a black sedan fired shots.

The 29-year-old victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead.

The 23-year-old victim was also taken to Northwestern with gunshot wounds to the right leg and arm.

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.