1 man dead, another wounded after shooting at Loop parking lot

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead, and another is wounded following a shooting in the Loop Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of South Clark Street around 3:20 a.m.

Police said two men, 29, and 23, were standing in a parking lot when someone in a black sedan fired shots.

The 29-year-old victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead.

The 23-year-old victim was also taken to Northwestern with gunshot wounds to the right leg and arm.

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.  

First published on August 6, 2022 / 6:49 AM

