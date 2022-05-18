Watch CBS News
Man in critical condition following shooting in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is critically wounded after being shot while outside in the Englewood neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Police said around 9:02 a.m., the victim, 37, was standing outside on the 1400 block of West 72nd Place when an unknown offender in a silver sedan stopped near the victim and fired shots in his direction.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and groin and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.

First published on May 18, 2022 / 11:16 AM

