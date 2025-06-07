Watch CBS News
Man chasing runaway dog critically hurt in hit-and-run crash in Loop, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Man, 66, hit by car while chasing runaway dog
A 66-year-old man was critically hurt Friday night in a hit-and-run crash in the Loop.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 0-100 block of South Michigan Avenue.

Chicago police said the victim went into the street to grab his dog when a white sedan hit him, knocking him to the ground.

The sedan did not stop and continued driving, police said.

The victim suffered trauma to his head. Fire crews treated him and took him to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

A witness at the scene said he called 911 while others jumped in to help.

"He needs CPR right now and he needs chest compressions, so my mom, who's trained, a trained doctor, starts doing chest compressions and the car drives off and ambulance shows up like five minutes later and they take him off," Ryan Shea said. 

As of Saturday, no arrests were made.

The Major Accident Detectives are investigating.

