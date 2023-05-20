Man in critical condition after being shot in rear in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was left in critical condition Friday evening when he was shot in the rear end in Englewood.

At 5:03 p.m., the 28-year-old man was on the street in the 6000 block of South May Street, when someone shot him in the buttocks, police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

No one was reported in custody. Area 1 detectives are investigating.