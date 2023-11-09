Man convicted of shooting that killed 11-year-old Takiya Holmes in Chicago in 2017

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A jury on Thursday convicted a man of shooting and killing an 11-year-old girl in the Parkway Gardens housing development back in 2017.

Antwan Jones, 26, was found guilty by a jury of multiple counts of murder and attempted murder in the shooting that killed 11-year-old Takiya Holmes.

Takiya Holmes Family photo

Authorities said Jones lived in the Parkway Gardens development, was shooting at rival gang members on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, over a beef about drug turf. He hit Takiya instead, while she was sitting in a van with her mom and other relatives near 65th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police said the van was nowhere near the intended targets.

"I don't know if people think this is TV where you can shoot someone in the leg, or shoot a handgun out of somebody's hand. These are handguns, and when the bullets start flying, they go everywhere. I mean, obviously, right? This is not a very accurate weapon," then-Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said days after the shooting. "They weren't in the parking lot. They weren't close to where she was at, and then this still happens to this child."

Takiya died three days later at the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital.

A day after that, Jones was attacked in jail before he even heard for a bond hearing in Takiya's murder.

Jones appeared to be sleeping while he's handcuffed to a chair in a holding room before bond court Wednesday. Moments later, the seven-second surveillance video showed an inmate run up and throw punches, causing Jones' chair to shake.

Takiya was the cousin of community activist Andrew Holmes, who at the time said even jail inmates think killing children is beyond the pale.