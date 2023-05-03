Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged in beating death of woman in Rogers Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is facing charges in the beating death of a woman found unresponsive inside a Rogers Park residence.

Fostelle Hymon, 26, of Chicago was arrested on Monday, in the 1700 block of West Estes Avenue around 6:20 p.m.

Police say Hymon was identified as the person who caused the death of the 41-year-old victim earlier that day inside the residence. The victim was found dead with visible injuries to the face and body.

He is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one count of murder with strong probability of death/injury.

Hymon is due to appear in court Wednesday.                          

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on May 3, 2023 / 9:24 AM

