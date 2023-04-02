Man charged with stealing grill out of shed in Beach Park

BEACH PARK, Ill (CBS) – A man is charged after breaking into a shed and stealing a grill in Beach Park on Saturday night.

Thomas Anderson, 63, was taken into custody for the burglary and theft, the Lake County Sheriff's office said.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the call of a burglary at a residence, in the 37100 block of North Green Bay Road around 9:30 p.m. The victim said an unknown person broke into his shed and stole a grill.

A deputy at the scene observed a Chevrolet Silverado in the area with a grill in the bed of the pickup truck.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and Anderson was arrested and taken to the Lake County Jail.

He is charged with burglary, criminal possession of property, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Anderson remains in jail pending his first court appearance.