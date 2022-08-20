Man charged with possession of firearm in Streeterville

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged after being seen in possession of a firearm in Streeterville Saturday morning just after midnight.

Jonathan Jimenez-Alcanta, 21, was charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon while having a loaded firearm without a FOID card, and one felony count of aggravated battery with having a laser device on the firearm.

The offender was arrested in the 0-100 block of East Chicago Avenue around 12:05 a.m.

He was observed moments earlier in possession of a firearm with a laser, police said.

The weapon was recovered, and the offender was placed into custody.

He is due in bond court Saturday.