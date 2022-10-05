Man charged with beating CTA employee while riding bus on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with beating a CTA employee while riding a bus on the South Side.

Police said 20-year-old Treshon Kates was arrested shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, about five minutes after he attacked a 62-year-old CTA employee while riding a bus near 67th Street and Evans Avenue, on the cusp of the Woodlawn and Park Manor neighborhoods.

Kates has been charged with one count of aggravated battery to a transit employee, and is due to appear in bond court Wednesday afternoon.