Man charged with attacking woman in her downtown Chicago hotel room

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with robbing and attacking a woman in her hotel room in downtown Chicago, police said.

The 32-year-old female victim was inside her hotel room in the 500 block of South Michigan Avenue on Wednesday shortly before 11 a.m. when the male suspect, Keshawn Bunch, 20, knocked on her door posing as housekeeping, police said.

The victims opened the door and Bunch allegedly presented what appeared to be a firearm and demanded her property.

The woman complied and Bunch fled, but was detained by building security.

Police said there were no reported injuries.

Bunch was charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated criminal sexual assault.