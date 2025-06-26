Man charged with threatening people with knife in Lake County, deputies say

A Wadsworth man was charged after deputies said he threatened two people with a knife Wednesday morning in Lake County.

Joshua W. Marksberry, 39, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said around 9:40 a.m., deputies responded to his residence in the 15900 block of West Wadsworth Road for a report of an aggravated assault.

While at the scene, they learned that Marksberry pulled out a knife and threatened the victim and threatened to cut the throat of another person on the property. The relationship between the three involved is unclear.

He left the scene on foot before the deputies' arrival.

Later in the evening, around 8:30 p.m., a person matching his description was spotted near Wadsworth Road and Dilleys Road. After a search by deputies along with K9 Hemi, Marksberry was found inside a tent and arrested without incident.

He remains held in the Lake County Jail pending his initial court hearing Thursday morning.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office said it intends to file a petition to detain Marksberry while awaiting trial.

The office said he was charged in 2017 for stabbing a roommate.

