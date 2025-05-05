Watch CBS News
Man charged with threatening homeowner, setting garbage can on fire in Highland Park, Illinois

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

A Highland Park, Illinois, man is behind bars on charges of arson and attempted extortion.

Highland Park police arrested Eduardo Aragon, 25, on Saturday.

On Monday, April 28, police were called to the 200 block of Roger Williams Avenue in Highland Park after someone was sent a threatening text message and their garbage can had been set on fire.

The text message included an attempt to extort $80,000 from the homeowner by threatening to kidnap one of their relatives.

Aragon was arrested on Saturday and accused of setting the fire and sending the text. He was charged with one count of arson, six counts of felony intimidation, and one count of harassment through electronic communication.

He was ordered detained until his trial at a hearing on Sunday.

