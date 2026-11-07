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Man charged in string of business burglaries on Southwest Side, one in Oak Lawn

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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A man is charged in connection with multiple business burglaries on the city's Southwest Side last month.

Charles Kelley, 19, from Chicago, was arrested on Thursday and charged with eight felony counts of burglary and one felony count of attempted burglary.

Chicago police said Kelley was identified as one of the suspects who allegedly burglarized multiple businesses at the following locations on Thursday, Oct. 15, between 3:06 a.m. and 4:08 a.m.

  • 4600 block of South Bishop Street
  • 4300 block of South Ashland Avenue
  • 6900 block of South Ashland Avenue 
  • 9100 block of South Ashland Avenue
  • 2100 block of West 95th Street
  • 2200 block of West 95th Street
  • 2100 block of West 95th Street

Kelley was charged with attempted burglary in the 8600 block of South Ashland Avenue on the same day, and in burglarizing a business on Friday, Oct. 16, in the 6900 block of 95th Street in Oak Lawn around 4 a.m.

He is due to appear in court for a detention hearing on Sunday.

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