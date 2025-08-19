Man charged in standoff at Dirksen Federal Courthouse to be released Thursday

Man charged after standoff at Dirksen Federal Courthouse to be released

The man behind an hours-long standoff last month at Chicago's Dirksen Federal Courthouse will be released from federal custody on Thursday.

Mario Santoyo, 38, is facing the charge of possession of a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors said on Tuesday, July 22, Santoyo went into the courthouse, at 219 S. Dearborn St. downtown, and asked to speak to the FBI about "gangsters" he said were trying to kill him.

When he was told the FBI does not have an office in the building, prosecutors said Santoyo held a knife to his throat — which put the building on lockdown.

A standoff with Santoyo ensued, and went on all through the afternoon and well into the evening. A large FBI, SWAT and Chicago police presence responded to the scene, as well as agents from the Department of Homeland Security and unmarked police vehicles.

It was not until just before 8 p.m. that Santoyo was tackled by law enforcement and removed from the courthouse lobby on a stretcher. He had suffered a neck wound.

Santoyo's next court date is set for Oct. 9.