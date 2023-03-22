Chicago man charged with attempted murder in South Side stabbing

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is facing charges after stabbing another man on the city's South Side.

Police arrested Dustin Suri, 44, Tuesday morning in the 600 block of East Woodland Park in the Douglas neighborhood.

Chicago police say he stabbed a 42-year-old man multiple times just minutes before, in the 600 block of West Woodland Park.

Responding officers located Suri as he attempted to flee the scene.

He was placed into custody and charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon.

Suri is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.