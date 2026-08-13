Man charged in shootout on Chicago's Near North Side

A man was set for a detention hearing Thursday in a shootout on Chicago's Near North Side.

Florencio Craig, 37, was charged with one count each of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated discharge of a firearm in the shootout this past Monday night in the 800 block of North Dearborn Street.

Police said two men, ages 34 and 37, got into a quarrel that turned physical when gunfire was exchanged.

The 34-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The 37-year-old man, described by police as the "offender," was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

Following the shooting, officers were seen investigating inside the Lawson House, a former YMCA that provides supportive housing to the unhoused.

Police would not confirm whether the shooting happened inside the Lawson House.

Craig was set to appear for a detention hearing Thursday in Cook County Criminal Court.