Man charged in shooting that killed mother of 6 in Gary, Indiana

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- More than four months after a woman was struck and killed by a stray bullet in Gary, Indiana, investigators believe they have found her killer.

Back on Friday, Sept. 26, Kia Tidwell, 42, was struck by crossfire while driving past the McDonald's at 1527 W. 5th Ave. in Gary.

Police said they used tips from the public, along with help from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshal's office, to arrest Tedrick Guy Jr., 20, of Gary.

Guy is now facing murder charges.

Police say just after 8 p.m. the evening of the shooting, officers responded to the McDonald's —where they were told there had been a disturbance inside. However, the people causing the disturbance had walked out.

While at the McDonald's, officers heard another loud disturbance on Lincoln Street. Officers tried to approach a large group of people, but shots were fired from behind the apartment building. Officers were pinned down at their location, and several shots rang out.

Officers then saw a red vehicle, which was not involved in the shooting, heading eastbound on 5th Avenue, passing the McDonald's. Then, the driver, Tidwell, was shot. She then crashed her vehicle into a tree, officials say.

Tidwell was dead by the time first responders arrived.

Tidwell was a mother of six. Her father, local pastor CJ Tidwell, said he wants justice.