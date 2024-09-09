Mother of 6 killed in crossfire while driving in Gary, Indiana

GARY, Ind (CBS) — A woman has died after she was caught in the crossfire of a shooting outside a McDonald's in Gary, Indiana, on Friday evening, police say.

According to the mayor's office, Kia Tidwell, 42, was a mother of six.

Police say just after 8 p.m., officers responded to the McDonald's at 1527 W. 5th Ave., where they were told there had been a disturbance inside. However, the people causing the disturbance had walked out.

While at the McDonald's, officers heard another loud disturbance on Lincoln Street. Officers tried to approach a large group of people, but shots were fired from behind the apartment building. Officers were pinned down at their location, and several shots rang out.

Officers then saw a red vehicle, which was not involved in the shooting, heading eastbound on 5th Avenue, passing the McDonald's. Then, the driver, Tia Tidwell, was shot. She then crashed her vehicle into a tree, officials say.

The Gary Fire Department was also requested to be on the scene, but when they arrived, Tidwell had already died of her injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Roger Escutia directly at 219-755-3855, send an email to rescutia@isp.in.gov, or use the anonymous Text to Tip line (219) 207-TIPS (8477).