Man charged in shooting that left man dead in hotel parking lot on Chicago's Southwest Side

A man was set to go before a judge on Sunday after he was charged in a deadly shooting in a hotel parking lot on Chicago's Southwest Side several months ago.

Daquan Barfield, 30, of Chicago's South Austin neighborhood, was charged with first-degree murder.

Police said Barfield shot and killed a man on the morning of Friday, Aug. 22, in a hotel parking lot in the 4900 block of South Archer Avenue. The 33-year-old victim was sitting in a car when Barfield walked up and fired shots, police said.

The man was shot multiple times and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition. He later died.

Barfield was arrested Thursday, and was to appear for a detention hearing at the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Sunday.