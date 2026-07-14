Harvey, Illinois, man charged in shooting at Scoop Waukegan Car Show and Festival over weekend

A man was charged in connection with a shooting at a classic car event in Waukegan, Illinois, this past weekend.

Willie J. White, 36, of Harvey, Illinois, was placed into custody on Tuesday evening and charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Scoop Waukegan Car Show and Festival in downtown Waukegan. Police said the incident took place at 20 S. Genesee St. on the south side of the building beside a private parking lot.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was treated on scene and taken to the hospital in unknown condition. Police said their condition remains stabilized.

Initial investigations indicated that the two had an altercation before the shooting. Police said no other people were involved.

Deputy Chief Craig Neal said there was heavy law enforcement already at the event, the scene was "contained immediately by on-site first responders who secured the area, provided medical attention, and ensured the safety of festival attendees."

The event was scheduled to end at 9 p.m. on Saturday but ended early for investigation.

Waukegan and Zion took White into custody on Tuesday without incident. A gun was also recovered during his arrest.

He is being held pending his first court appearance.