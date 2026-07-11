Investigation underway after shooting at classic car event in Waukegan, Illinois

The Waukegan Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at a classic car event on Saturday.

The shooting happened during the last day of the Scoop Waukegan event that featured classic cars, food, and live entertainment.

Deputy Chief Craig Neal said the shooting was an isolated incident.

He says with heavy law enforcement already at the event, the scene was "contained immediately by on-site first responders who secured the area, provided medical attention, and ensured the safety of festival attendees."

It is unclear if anyone was hurt or if anyone was taken into custody.

Due to the incident, Scoop Waukegan has concluded for the day.

Police are advising the public to stay away from the area of Genesee Street and Water Street until further notice.