Man charged with shooting another man in South Chicago last month

A Chicago man was charged with allegedly shooting another man on the Southeast Side last month.

Otis Banks, 52, was arrested and charged with felony counts of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a felon, and aggravated assault with discharge of a firearm.

Banks was identified as the suspect who, on Sept. 7, just before 5 p.m., allegedly shot and injured a 33-year-old man in the 8100 block of South Colfax Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Police said the victim was near the street when he was approached by an unknown vehicle, and an occupant from within, later identified as Banks, pulled out a handgun and fired shots.

The victim was hit in the abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Banks is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.