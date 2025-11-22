Watch CBS News
Man, 30, charged in September stabbing in Chicago's South Shore

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police charged a man they said stabbed another man in the South Shore neighborhood back in September.

Christopher Jones, 30, was arrested on Thursday and charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon, and aggravated battery in a public place.

Police said Jones was identified as the suspect who, on Sept. 29, around 5:18 p.m., allegedly stabbed and seriously hurt the 42-year-old victim in the 3100 block of East 77th Street.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting.

Jones is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.

No further information was released. 

