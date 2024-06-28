Man charged with robbing man, woman in north Chicago suburbs

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- A man has been arrested and charged with robbing a man and woman near the lakefront in Evanston this week.

At 9 p.m. this past Monday, the man and woman were in the area of Michigan Avenue and Kedzie Street—a residential neighborhood located a block south of busy Main Street and a block west of Sheridan Road and the lakefront.

A man came up and handed the man and woman a note demanding their wallets and cellphones, Evanston police said. Police said man also implied he had a gun by lifting his hoodie and exposing his waistband, though a police news release did not indicate that he ever pulled or pointed the gun at the victims.

The woman did not have a wallet or cellphone, but the man did, and he handed over both to the robber, police said. The robber ran off.

Hours later at 1 a.m. Tuesday, Evanston police officers were patrolling in the 600 block of Oakton Street, a few blocks south and west of the original robbery scene, when they found a man trying to open car doors, police said.

Officers tried to stop the suspect, but he ran off, police said. Officers caught up to him and apprehended him after a short struggle, police said.

The suspect—Kyle Knight, 24—was found in possession of a loaded 9mm Bryco handgun and the items he had taken in the robbery, police said.

Evanston police said Kyle Knight, 24, was armed with this handgun when he robbed two people in the north suburb on Monday, June 24, 2024. Evanston Police

He was taken to the Evanston police station, where he admitted to possessing the handgun and being present for the robbery, police said. He did not have a Firearm Owners Identification Card, police said.

Knight, of Evanston, was charged with one felony count each of aggravated robbery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and one misdemeanor count each of resisting a peace officer and possession of ammunition without a FOID card, police said.

He was ordered detained at an initial hearing, and is next due in court at the Skokie Courthouse on July 18, police said.