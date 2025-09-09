Watch CBS News
Man charged with robbery of mail carrier on Chicago's South Side

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a mail carrier in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood last year.

Joshua Walder, 24, was arrested on Aug. 26, as a result of a joint investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Chicago Police Department, the former organization said in a news release.

The robbery happened on Nov. 14, 2024, around 4 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Evans Avenue.

Police said Walder approached the mail carrier and demanded postal property, while threatening to use force, the USPIS said. Walder then illegally entered a postal vehicle and stole U.S. Mail, USPIS said.

Walder was charged by the Cook County State's Attorney's office with one felony count each of robbery and burglary, and four felony counts of theft of government property, the USIIS said.

"This arrest is a statement that violent crime against USPS employees will not be tolerated, and the perpetrators will be brought to justice," Ruth M. Mendonça, inspector in charge at the Chicago Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, said in a news release.

A $150,000 reward was offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in the case.

