$150K reward offered after letter carrier robbed on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a $150,000 reward for information after a letter carrier was robbed last week in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

The robbery happened on Nov. 14 around 4 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Evans Avenue. Police said the suspect left the scene heading towards East 63rd Street.

The service released photos of the suspect, described as a Black man 18 to 28 years of age, between 5 feet 7 and 6 feet tall, 150-160 pounds, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, light-colored shoes, and a black face mask with a white teeth design.

United States Postal Inspection Service

Residents are advised if they see the suspect to not try and apprehend them themselves.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Services at 877-876-2455 and say, "law enforcement." All information will be kept confidential.