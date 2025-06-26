Teen charged with reckless homicide in 2024 crash in Hanover Park, Illinois

A teen was charged in the crash that left a woman dead and a passenger hurt in Hanover Park last year.

The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced that Adrian Pleban, 18, of Hanover Park, was charged with two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of aggravated reckless driving causing great bodily harm.

Pleban turned himself in to authorities after an arrest warrant was issued last week. He was released before appearing in court on Wednesday. As a condition of his release, he was prohibited from driving.

The office said on Nov. 1, 2024, just after 10:30 p.m., Pleban was driving a 2013 BMW 328I southbound on Gary Avenue approaching Camden Drive at 35 miles over the 45 miles per hour speed limit. He failed to reduce speed and keep a proper lookout before crashing into a woman driving a 2022 Ford Bronco. She died as a result of her injuries.

The crash also caused traumatic injuries, including multiple fractures and contusions, to the passenger of the Bronco.

Pleban is due back in court on July 21.