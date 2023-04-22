Downers Grove man charged with reckless driving in Brighton Park crash

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is facing charges after a crash that left two of his passengers injured in Brighton Park earlier this month.

Ricardo Ortega-Flores, 19, of Downers Grove was arrested by the Chicago police and Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Thursday, in the 1700 block of South State Street.

He was identified as the person responsible for a car crash that happened on April 2, in the 4200 block of South Kedzie Avenue.

Police say he was driving at a high rate of speed and collided with another car and seriously injured two of his passengers - a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man.

The offender was placed into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident/causing injury or death.

Ortega-Flores is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.