Chicago man charged in November 2023 deadly shooting of 3 men in Ashburn neighborhood

Two killed, one hurt in Southwest Side Chicago shooting

Two killed, one hurt in Southwest Side Chicago shooting

Two killed, one hurt in Southwest Side Chicago shooting

A man was charged with fatally shooting three other men on the city's Southwest Side in 2023.

Vilmer Alcaraz, 32, of Chicago, was arrested Friday afternoon in the 5700 block of South Cicero Avenue. He was charged with three felony counts of first-degree murder.

Chicago police said Alcaraz was identified as the gunman who, on Nov. 10, 2023, fatally shot the victims, ages 28, 34, and 38, in the 8300 block of South Pulaski Road.

Police said on that day, shortly before 4:30 p.m., the victims were inside a vehicle when they were shot.

They were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with gunshot wounds. Two of the men were pronounced dead. The third was taken in critical condition and later died.

Alcaraz is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.

The video above is from a previous report.