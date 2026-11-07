Watch CBS News
Local News

Man charged with murder of 84 -year-old woman on South Side

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A man was charged in the death of an 84-year-old woman on the city's South Side earlier this year.

Chicago police said Joseph Ruiz, 51, from Chicago, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 5, and charged with felony counts of first-degree murder and murder with strong probability of death or injury.

According to police, Ruiz was identified as the suspect who allegedly caused the victim's death, who was found inside a home on March 13, in the 11000 block of South Washtenaw Avenue.

The medical examiner's office identified the victim as 84-year-old Benilda Ruiz, from Chicago. The relationship between the two is unclear.

According to the examiner, the victim's cause of death was ruled a homicide due to multiple injuries from assault.

Ruiz is due to appear in court on Saturday for a detention hearing.

No further information was immediately available. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue