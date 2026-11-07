Man charged with murder of 84 -year-old woman on South Side

A man was charged in the death of an 84-year-old woman on the city's South Side earlier this year.

Chicago police said Joseph Ruiz, 51, from Chicago, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 5, and charged with felony counts of first-degree murder and murder with strong probability of death or injury.

According to police, Ruiz was identified as the suspect who allegedly caused the victim's death, who was found inside a home on March 13, in the 11000 block of South Washtenaw Avenue.

The medical examiner's office identified the victim as 84-year-old Benilda Ruiz, from Chicago. The relationship between the two is unclear.

According to the examiner, the victim's cause of death was ruled a homicide due to multiple injuries from assault.

Ruiz is due to appear in court on Saturday for a detention hearing.

No further information was immediately available.