Man charged with attempted murder in stabbing, arson at West Side home

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Charges were filed after a man was stabbed inside a home that also caught fire in Chicago's North Austin community early Tuesday morning.

Chicago police said Jay Jordan, 36, was charged with afelony count of attempted first-degree murder and a felony count of aggravated arson. 

Police said at 4:30 a.m., the 32-year-old man was in a home in the 5800 block of West Division Street, when the attacker, identified as Jordan, whom he knew, stabbed him multiple times throughout the body with a sharp object.

The victim escaped the home and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was stabilized, police said.

There was also a fire at the home, police said. Police did not specify how the fire was believed to have started.

Jordan is expected in court on Wednesday for a detention hearing. 

