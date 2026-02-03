Watch CBS News
Man stabbed in home where fire also breaks out on Chicago's West Side

By
Adam Harrington
CBS Chicago
A man was stabbed inside a home that also caught fire in Chicago's North Austin community early Tuesday morning.

Police said at 4:30 a.m., the 32-year-old man was in a home in the 5800 block of West Division Street, when the attacker, whom he knew, stabbed him multiple times throughout the body with a sharp object.

The victim escaped the home and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was stabilized, police said.

There was also a fire at the home, police said. Police did not specify how the fire was believed to have started.

The suspected attacker was arrested at the scene, with charges pending.

