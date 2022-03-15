Watch CBS News

Man charged in South Loop shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Indiana man has been charged with shooting another man during a fight Monday afternoon in the South Loop.

Police said 20-year-old Adam Davis, of Gary, was arrested shortly after he shot a 52-year-old man in the leg inside a building in the 1200 block of South Michigan Avenue around 3 p.m. Monday.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Davis has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery, two misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault, and one misdemeanor count of not having a concealed carry license.

He is due to appear in bond court Tuesday afternoon.

