Chicago man charged in deadly stabbing in Irving Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged in connection to the deadly stabbing of a 47-year-old man in the Irving Park neighborhood last month.

Daniel Macias, 28, of Chicago was arrested on Tuesday, in the 3000 block of West Addison Street.

Chicago police say he was identified as the suspect who stabbed and killed the victim, in the 3600 block of North Kedzie Avenue.

Officers found the victim unresponsive on the street on June 28 just after 10 p.m.

Police say the victim had suffered multiple stab wounds to the back and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Macias was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court on Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.