Fox Lake man charged in fatal stabbing of woman at Elk Grove Village hotel

A man was charged with allegedly stabbing a woman to death at a hotel in Elk Grove Village this week.

Arturo F. Taylor, 54, of Fox Lake, Illinois, was charged with first-degree murder.

Elk Grove Village police said on Wednesday, around 4:18 a.m., officers and fire personnel responded to the 2400 block of Landmeier Road for a report of an unresponsive person outside the hotel.

A woman was found by a refuse dumpster and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Colleen Bagley, 50, also of Fox Lake, Illinois.

The office later ruled the death a homicide caused by multiple sharp force injuries.

It was alleged that the two were sharing a room when Taylor stabbed the victim multiple times following a dispute.

Police said the incident was isolated with no ongoing threat to the community.

Taylor appeared at a detention hearing on Saturday. Information from the court was not immediately available.