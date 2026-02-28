Watch CBS News
Local News

Fox Lake man charged in fatal stabbing of woman at Elk Grove Village hotel

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A man was charged with allegedly stabbing a woman to death at a hotel in Elk Grove Village this week.

Arturo F. Taylor, 54, of Fox Lake, Illinois, was charged with first-degree murder.

Elk Grove Village police said on Wednesday, around 4:18 a.m., officers and fire personnel responded to the 2400 block of Landmeier Road for a report of an unresponsive person outside the hotel.

A woman was found by a refuse dumpster and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Colleen Bagley, 50, also of Fox Lake, Illinois.

The office later ruled the death a homicide caused by multiple sharp force injuries.

It was alleged that the two were sharing a room when Taylor stabbed the victim multiple times following a dispute.

Police said the incident was isolated with no ongoing threat to the community.

Taylor appeared at a detention hearing on Saturday. Information from the court was not immediately available. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue