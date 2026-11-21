A Chicago man was charged hours after a deadly shooting in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood early Friday morning.

Christopher Kirkendoll, 41, was charged with felony counts of first-degree murder and possessing a weapon as a felon.

Chicago police said Kirkendoll was identified as the suspect who shot and killed a 46-year-old man on Friday, Nov. 20, shortly after 12:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Indiana Avenue.

Police said during the incident, the 46-year-old, along with a 42-year-old man, was approached by a man who displayed a firearm. A brief physical altercation occurred, followed by an exchange of gunfire.

The 46-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he died. The 42-year-old was shot in the leg and was also taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

Kirkendoll was quickly taken into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.

No further information was released.