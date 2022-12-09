Man, 19, charged with aggravated battery in Far South Side shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man is charged after shooting another man on the Far South Side Wednesday.

Chicago police arrested Brian Dunn, 19, in the 1100 block of West 104th Street.

He was identified as the suspect who, moments earlier, shot and seriously wounded an 18-year-old man on the same block.

Dunn was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

No further information was immediately available.