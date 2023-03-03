Chicago man charged with aggravated battery in East Side shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is charged with shooting another man in the city's East Side neighborhood last month.

Chicago police arrested Thomas Olsen, 20, on Thursday, in the 8400 block of South Commercial Avenue.

Police say he was identified as the person who, on Feb. 6, shot and seriously wounded a 31-year-old man, in the 10000 block of South Avenue N.

Olsen is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

No further information was available.