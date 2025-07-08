Man charged with driving drunk, causing crash that killed woman in Wadsworth, Illinois

Charges were filed Tuesday in a crash that left a woman dead and a 4-year-old seriously hurt in Wadsworth, Illinois, near the Wisconsin state line.

Around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to a three-vehicle crash on West Russell Road. Multiple occupants of the vehicles were injured.

A passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in critical condition and died while in the emergency room, according to the sheriff's office. She was identified as 33-year-old Bogdana Mygal of Des Plaines.

Authorities said Tuesday that Andrew Willard, 58, was driving drunk when he crashed into one car and forced it to hit another. The Lake County Sheriff's office said his blood alcohol level was at twice the legal limit at the time.

Willard, of Addison, was released from the hospital Tuesday. He was charged with aggravated driving under the influence causing death.

Deputies said more charges are possible.