Indiana man charged in December Chicago South Side shooting

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

An Indiana man is charged in connection to the shooting of a 44-year-old woman last year in the Chatham neighborhood.

Christian Croy, 22, of Whiting, Indiana, was arrested by Chicago police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force on Thursday in the 600 block of Justice Way in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with discharged with a firearm.

Police said he was identified as the suspect who, on Dec. 27, shot and wounded the victim in the 8100 block of South Lafayette Ave.

Croy is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.

No further information was immediately available. 

