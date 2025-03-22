Indiana man charged in December Chicago South Side shooting

An Indiana man is charged in connection to the shooting of a 44-year-old woman last year in the Chatham neighborhood.

Christian Croy, 22, of Whiting, Indiana, was arrested by Chicago police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force on Thursday in the 600 block of Justice Way in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with discharged with a firearm.

Police said he was identified as the suspect who, on Dec. 27, shot and wounded the victim in the 8100 block of South Lafayette Ave.

Croy is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.

No further information was immediately available.